MIK Capital LP Takes $5.44 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 2.0% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.32. 21,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,554. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

