MIK Capital LP Takes $6.44 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. The Mosaic accounts for approximately 2.4% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

MOS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

