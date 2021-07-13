MIK Capital LP Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $5,021,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,709. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

