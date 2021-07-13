MIK Capital LP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for 2.0% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MIK Capital LP owned 0.23% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 8,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.