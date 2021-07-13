Mike Brooks Sells 13,326 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NYSE:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NYSE:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66.

NYSE RCKY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,589. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.