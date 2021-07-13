Mike Brooks Sells 13,326 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NYSE:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NYSE:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66.
NYSE RCKY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,589. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00.
About Rocky Brands
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.