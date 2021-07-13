MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $43.36 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $174,242.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00012444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00367991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.21 or 0.01509871 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,753,995 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.