Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Director Sells $1,621,200.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

