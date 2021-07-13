Mina (MINA) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Mina has a market cap of $198.30 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 174,109,441 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

