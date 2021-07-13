Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 3.36 and last traded at 3.40. Approximately 103,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,912,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.64.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

