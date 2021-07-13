Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Minerva in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY remained flat at $$7.14 during trading on Tuesday. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

