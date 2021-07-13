Mirrored Apple 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,433.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $145.81 or 0.00444840 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $39,433.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,478 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.