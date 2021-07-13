Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Volume Reaches $125,182.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $125,182.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.51 or 0.00075738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00157763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.53 or 1.00348530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00958467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,286,758 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.