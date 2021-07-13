Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 22,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,123,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Specifically, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $122,313,200.24. Insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340 in the last ninety days.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.