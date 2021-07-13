Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 928.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.