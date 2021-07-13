Mithril Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00317035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

