Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in June

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MSLOY remained flat at $$23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

