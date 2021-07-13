Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in June

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
MSLOY remained flat at $$23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.15.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.