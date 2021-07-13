Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

