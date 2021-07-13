Mizuho Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $33.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EQT by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 141.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

