Mizuho Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $18.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 29,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

