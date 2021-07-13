MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

LUV opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

