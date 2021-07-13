MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 43,687 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.45 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

