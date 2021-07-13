MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

