MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,823 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,607 shares of company stock worth $12,947,894. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

