MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

