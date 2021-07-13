MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.