MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

