MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,551 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

