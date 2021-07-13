MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

