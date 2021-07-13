MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 281,583 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $595,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.