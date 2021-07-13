Modern Investment Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,546.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $279,810.26 and $142,546.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022935 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001383 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

