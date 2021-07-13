Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

