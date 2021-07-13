MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $693.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00121462 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,195,894 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

