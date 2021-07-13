Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.40 ($3.55). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 712,237 shares traded.

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.