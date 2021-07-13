Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 374.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 260,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 246,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.