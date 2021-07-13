Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.97

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $377.97 and last traded at $375.99, with a volume of 5769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

