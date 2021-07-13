MoonSwap Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $6,767.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00401637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,877 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

