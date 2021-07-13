Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 49,214,103 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.