Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 260 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $57,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $465.16 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $614.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

