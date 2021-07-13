Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 8,710 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,130,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 300,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.