Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 219,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.