Mount Lucas Management LP Has $7.76 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

VLO stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. 46,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,612. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

