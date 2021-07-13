Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

