Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 5,024 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.