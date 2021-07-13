Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:MCAEU) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,100,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:MCAEU) major shareholder Crest Holdings Ll Mountain III purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MCAEU stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

