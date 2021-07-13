Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:MCAEU) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,100,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:MCAEU) major shareholder Crest Holdings Ll Mountain III purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of MCAEU stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.