MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $563.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

