mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $13.35 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.