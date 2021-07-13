MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €181.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €181.00 ($212.94) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

ETR MTX traded down €4.10 ($4.82) on Tuesday, hitting €209.70 ($246.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €210.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

