Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.05

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 24148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.