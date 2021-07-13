Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 661.5% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MRAAY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 131,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

