MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.00 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $165.00 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,354,799 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

